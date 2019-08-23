Conor McGregor: ‘I Was In The Wrong’ Over Bar Altercation

Conor McGregor has admitted he was in the wrong during a bar altercation in Ireland, and indicated he’ll fight again in the near future.

The Irish-born UFC superstar appeared on ESPN for a big interview with Ariel Helwani that was released in part on Thursday night.

He's been back in the news ever since a video surfaced that appeared to show him punching an old man in a bar in Ireland back in April.

McGregor said the following in part when discussing the incident:

In reality, it doesn’t matter what happened there. I was in the wrong. That man deserved to enjoy his time in the pub without having it to end the way it did. And although it was five months ago, I tried to make amends, and I made amends back then. But that does not even matter. I was in the wrong. I must come here before you and take accountability and take responsibility.

“I was in the wrong. I must come here before you and take accountability and take responsibility… I’m just here to own up to [my mistake] and move on.”@TheNotoriousMMA breaks his silence in exclusive interview with @arielhelwani pic.twitter.com/pWZchLKZYs — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 22, 2019

That wasn't all he talked about. He also gave fans some insight on when they can expect to fight again, and it might not be too far away.

“I would say true. I would say we can get that done,” McGregor also added when asked if it was true or false that he’d fight by the end of 2019.

You knows how much of what McGregor is saying that he actually means, but he certainly looked sincere in the video above.

The man has a long history of having issues outside of the octagon, but people are willing to let them slide because he’s so damn talented at fighting.

However, people’s patience isn’t endless, especially Dana White. It sounds like McGregor is starting to realize he might be nearing the end of his runway if he doesn’t change his behavior.

As for him fighting again, I hope he does fight before 2019 is over. He hasn't been in the octagon since Khabib whipped him around back at UFC 229.

He needs to get back in there, and notch a big win. I have no idea who he'd fight, but Nate Diaz could be a possible option.

I’m just not sure a fight for the third time can be put together so soon.

As always, McGregor’s life and the attention around it never slowdowns. Stay tuned for whatever he decides to do next.