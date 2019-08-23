Florida Girl Faces Felony Charge After Allegedly Threatening To Shoot Up A School

A Florida teen faces a felony charge for allegedly threatening to shoot up her school in a group chat.

Altamonte Springs police said they arrested the teen after several parents reported her threat to St. Mary Magdalen Catholic School, according to The Associated Press.

The 16-year-old student reportedly became annoyed by phone alerts from her younger sister’s sixth grade group chat. (RELATED: Report: Colorado Shooting Suspects Motivated By ‘Revenge And Anger,’ One Suspect Transgender)

“Next person to say something is the first person I will shoot on the school shooting that will take place this Friday,” the teen typed into the chat, she told Altamonte Springs police, according to AP.

The teen did not intend to carry out the threat, police spokeswoman Michelle Sosa said, but making written threats to kill or carry out shootings are felonies under Florida law.

The teen’s threat follows two other mass shootings in August in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, that left at least 31 dead, according to CNN.

