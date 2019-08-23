Jim Harbaugh On The SEC: It’s Hard To Beat The Cheaters

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh is apparently no fan of the SEC.

A new book titled “Overtime: Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines at the Crossroads of College Football” profiles the famous football coach, and he apparently gave some very honest and straight forward thoughts on the teams in the south in it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“(It’s) hard to beat the cheaters,” Harbaugh said when discussing the SEC, according to Forbes.

I might think Harbaugh has disappointed at Michigan, but this quote is laugh-out-loud funny. First off, we all know SEC teams don’t exactly pride themselves on following the rules.

They’ll do anything to win, and I don’t blame them. In the south, football isn’t just a sport. It’s life and it’s war. In a war, you do whatever it takes to win.

A quick Google search will bring up plenty of stories about boosters and bagmen paying hefty sums of money for players.

It’s just business.

Secondly, and arguably more importantly, Harbaugh running his mouth after doing absolutely nothing in the Big 10 isn’t a great look.

He’s coming off like a scorned teenage lover. Don’t claim the SEC cheats just because the Wolverines have disappointed at every single turn.

That’s not a great look at all. Besides, Michigan is rolling in money and recruits. They’ve got the same resources as anybody else.

If Harbaugh isn’t willing to get his hands a bit dirty, then that’s on him.

At the very least, you have to appreciate Harbaugh’s honesty. Lots of coaches feel the same way he does, but wouldn’t ever vocalize it.

He might not win big games, but at least he’s not afraid to speak his mind. I can respect that.