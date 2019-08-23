Matthew Stafford Throws Impressive Touchdown Pass To T.J. Hockenson During Training Camp

Matthew Stafford has a beautiful connection with rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson.

The team posted a video on Twitter late Thursday afternoon of the franchise quarterback slinging a beautiful pass to the first round pick for a touchdown. (RELATED: Detroit Lions Release Incredible Hype Video Ahead Of The 2019 Season)

The ball was placed in a great place and the former Iowa star made a great snag. Watch the impressive play below.

I can’t wait to watch this kind of action in an actual game. All early reports seem to indicate that Hockenson has been great so far.

We need all the help we can get on offense and we need to provide Stafford with as many options as possible. Hockenson is a big body tight end.

He’s the perfect kind of guy for Stafford to sling it to over the middle. If we can option things up with Hockenson, then we can really get the offense roaring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T.J. Hockenson (@theehock8) on Aug 3, 2019 at 6:18am PDT

He was a star in college, and it looks like he’s going to be just fine in the NFL. Given the fact the Lions took him eighth overall, he damn well better show up on the field.

I’ll tell you once thing for sure. Watching Stafford throw touchdown passes to him this season is going to be a beautiful sight to behold.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T.J. Hockenson (@theehock8) on Aug 20, 2019 at 4:00pm PDT

We’re in for some big things this season, and I can’t wait to watch them all unfold. After the disaster of last season, it’s time for some redemption.

Go, Detroit, go!