MSNBC Correspondent Says GOP Candidate Made ‘Incendiary Comments About Gender’

MSNBC correspondent Chris Jansing called a Republican governor hopeful’s belief that there are only two genders “incendiary.”

Republican Louisiana Rep. Ralph Abraham has challenged Democratic Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards for his seat and released an advertisement Thursday where he noted his positions on various subjects.

“In Louisiana, the Republican candidate for governor, Ralph Abraham, is out with a new TV ad this week making incendiary comments about gender,” Jansing said on MSNBC Friday, the Washington Free Beacon reported. (RELATED: Gabbard Accuses MSNBC Anchor Of Being Fed Talking Points By Harris’s Team)

WATCH:

“What does it mean to be a mainstream Republican? It is the question that some Republicans have been asking in the age of [President] Donald Trump, and increasingly, it seems the answer might be to make incendiary comments about women and members of the LGBTQ community,” Jansing said.

WATCH:

Our new #lagov TV ad starts today. As your next governor, I will always tell you the truth.#Doc4Gov pic.twitter.com/jZOFVxpMJB — Dr. Ralph Abraham (@DocAbraham) August 22, 2019

“Facts matter more than feelings,” Abraham said in the advertisement. “The Second Amendment is self-explanatory. And as a doctor, I can assure you, there are only two genders. … I’m running for governor, and that’s the truth.”

