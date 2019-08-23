Nancy Pelosi Tells Democrats To ‘Throw A Punch For The Children’

House speaker Nancy Pelosi said that Democrats need to take punches–and throw them, during a public appearance Friday.

“So you have to be ready to take a punch. You have to be ready to take a punch,” Pelosi said.

“And therefore, you have to be ready to throw a punch, for the children. Throw a punch for the children!” the California Democrat said. (RELATED: Nancy Pelosi Warns Illegal Immigrants Not To Open The Door For ICE)

Pelosi has a history of making confused public statements.

In 2017, she flubbed the classic free speech example about not being able to say “fire” in a crowded theater, telling a reporter, “The Constitution does not say that a person can shout…yell ‘wolf’ in a crowded theater. If you are endangering people, then you don’t have a constitutional right to do that.” (RELATED: Nancy Pelosi, DCCC Push Blatant Lies In Fundraising Emails)

She also mixed up the Democratic Party’s slogan “A Better Deal” with Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “New Deal.”

Pelosi has also repeatedly lost her train of thought and made rambling statements in public appearances, such as, “the sooner the money … the better it is” and “last week, soybean futures hit a nine-year low. Soy boyn…soybean futures hit a nine-year low.”