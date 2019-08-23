The Overstock CEO Has Resigned, Now He’s Fingering Peter Strzok For Using Him As An Informant

If you’re confused over former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne’s recent resignation, you’re not the only one.

After stepping down on Thursday, Byrne went on Fox News and told Martha MacCallum that he was explicitly directed by Peter Strzok to reestablish a relationship with Maria Butina, the student convicted of failing to register as a Russian agent.

Daily Caller deputy editor Arthur Bloom and Christian Datoc run down Byrne’s allegations and square the implications with the DOJ’s upcoming inspector general report.

