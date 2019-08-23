Paige VanZant Says She’ll Fight Before The End Of 2019

UFC superstar Paige VanZant thinks she’ll be fighting again very soon.

VanZant was recently cleared to return to training after another surgery on her arm. She’s struggled off and on with health issues for over a year. Now, it looks like that’s all behind her. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

“I plan on fighting before the end of the year,” VanZant said during a recent interview with Cageside Press. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)

I certainly hope she fights again before 2019 is over. As I’ve said many times, the UFC is simply better off when VanZant is at the top of her game.

She’s incredibly marketable, she’s got all the charisma in the world, she knows how to fight and is just an all around badass. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Sexiest Paige VanZant Photos On The Internet)

If you’re not a fan of her skills, then you’re just not really paying attention. She’s a gift to the UFC, but she hasn’t been pushed to her full potential due to her health issues.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Vanderford (PVZ) (@paigevanzant) on Aug 19, 2019 at 4:40pm PDT

After defeating Rachael Ostovich, it looked like she was primed to continue her career with tons of momentum. Then, she suffered another arm injury.

Setbacks due to her arm have pretty much defined VanZant’s fighting career over the past 18 months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Vanderford (PVZ) (@paigevanzant) on Jul 22, 2019 at 11:24am PDT

Let’s hope she’s finally healthy enough to crack some skulls again in 2019. Nothing would make me happier than to see her get back to the top of the UFC game.