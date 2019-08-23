Quintez Cephus Ruled Eligible To Play Football Immediately For The Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers star receiver Quintez Cephus has been ruled eligible to play immediately.

Cephus, who was recently acquitted of sexual assault charges and reinstated to school, tweeted out, “God is good! So thankful to be eligible to play with my teammates! Thank you to everyone who helped get me to this point!” (RELATED: Quintez Cephus Officially Rejoins The Wisconsin Badgers Football Team)

The news was also confirmed by the university.

God is good! So thankful to be eligible to play with my teammates! Thank you to everyone who helped get me to this point! #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/Qx81n9LZ4N — Quintez Cephus (@QoDeep_87) August 23, 2019

UW officials confirm #Badgers Cephus is eligible. They wanted to let Quintez announce given what has transpired in the last year-plus. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) August 23, 2019

This is outstanding news for the Wisconsin Badgers for a couple reasons. First, it’s great to see Cephus get immediate eligibility after all the stuff he’s been through.

He was acquitted in under an hour, and there was still a time when it looked like he might never play again.

Luckily, that’s all behind him, and he’ll be out on the field with his teammates right away when we play USF week one in Tampa.

Secondly, he’s one of the best receivers in America. His presence on the field changes absolutely everything for Wisconsin and the defenses we play.

It’s almost hard for me to describe how much him being out there will mean for the passing game. We’re loaded all over the field now.

This is monster news for the football team and our outlook on the season.

I can’t wait to see what he does after a year away from football. I expect big things.