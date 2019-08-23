Watch Reggie Bush And Jonathan Taylor Break Down Tape In Awesome Football Video

The Wisconsin Badgers have released a snippet of Reggie Bush’s time with Jonathan Taylor, and it’s awesome.

Bush spent some time with the Heisman candidate running back ahead of the season starting for Fox Sports. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You know it’s never going to be a bad thing when two legendary running backs are in the same room, and it’s fascinating to watch these two watch film together.

Caught up with Johnathan Taylor the Best Running Back in College Football and soon to be #Heisman finalist yesterday, you can catch all the content on our new show on @fs1 @cfbonfox

Outfit by: @ralphlauren

Shoes: Buscemi pic.twitter.com/w1FLULOCyS — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) August 22, 2019

It’s like what I imagine two nuclear scientists breaking down formulas together is like. It’s pretty much straight football porn for fans of the game.

Give it a watch below.

Game recognize game Two of college football’s best finally met Keep an eye out tomorrow for the full video with @JayT23 and @ReggieBush#JT23 pic.twitter.com/RNHquFgBUO — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) August 22, 2019

There’s no doubt at all these are two of the most successful players to ever pick up a football at the college level.

Reggie Bush was the backbone of the USC teams in the mid-2000s that were borderline unstoppable. He was a freak of nature coming out of the backfield, and he proved it on a regular basis.

Taylor is right up there with him, and will permanently cement himself as a college football legend if he brings home the Heisman this season.

He is a different kind of back from what Bush was with the Trojans, but he’s arguably every bit as dominant when it comes to carrying the rock.

It’s always a great thing for a Badgers player to get to bounce ideas off of a guy like Bush. I’m glad to see the former NFL star and college football legend is riding with us. We’re in for some big things this year. That much is for sure.