Taylor Swift Explains What Inspired Break-Up Song ‘Death By A Thousand Cuts’

Taylor Swift explained what inspired her latest break-up song, “Death By A Thousand Cuts,” and it isn’t about breaking up with boyfriend Joe Alwyn as people are speculating.

“Basically, often times I’ll write songs about my own life, but there’s always flickers of other people’s work that influence me in some way,” the 29-year-old singer shared during an interview with IHeart Radio posted Friday when asked what the story was behind the heart-breaking lyrics. It starts at the 12:04 mark if you want to hear it in its entirety. (RELATED: Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation Stadium Tour’ Hits Netflix And Here’s What Everyone Is Saying)

“I watched this movie on Netflix called “Someone Great,” it’s this amazing like well done romantic comedy with a heart and like just depth to it,” she added. “Because it’s about this relationship that ends after like eight or nine years.” (RELATED: Joe Jonas After Hearing Taylor Swift Apologize For Putting Him On Blast: ‘It Feels Nice’)

The “Lover” hitmaker continued, while admitting after she first read the synopsis of the movie she thought it might be like those other romantic comedies where the girl goes out and gets drunk after the break up, but that didn’t happen this time.

“And then you turn it on and it’s like this gut punch because it actually isn’t that at all,” Swift shared. “Its a movie about how she has to end this relationship that she didn’t want to end because she’s still in love with the person.”

“But they just grew apart,” she added. “And he’s not a jerk. It’s just sad … So I cried watching the movie. And so for like a week I start waking up from dreams that I’m living out that scenario.”

Swift continued, “That that’s happening to me. And I just would wake up and was like ‘Oh my God, I’m writing a break-up song. Like I would have these lyrics in my head based on the dynamics of these characters.”

The “Me!” singer then shared how they wrote the song and did it in the studio. Months later she was doing “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and talking about the movie that she had seen lately called “Something Great.” A few days later she got an email from the person who wrote and directed the movie and who shared that she wrote the movie while listening to Swift’s song “Clean” from the 1989 album on repeat.

At one point in the interview, Taylor explained that her latest album titled “Lover” is about all the feelings one goes through when they are in love, the good and the bad.

“I think that with this album the word lover, encompasses someone who possess the ability to make you feel all the ranges of emotions that you have,” the pop singer shared.