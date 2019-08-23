Former U.S. Attorney Dan Webb Named As Special Prosecutor To Look Into Dropped Charges Against Jussie Smollett

Judge Michael Toomin appointed former U.S. Attorney Dan Webb as the special prosecutor in the case against Jussie Smollett on Friday.

Toomin named Webb after announcing he would be appointing a special prosecutor at the end of June, according to a report published by the Chicago Tribune. Webb was appointed to investigate why State Attorney Kim Foxx’s office mysteriously dropped all charges against Smollett.

AP — Chicago judge names special prosecutor to investigate the dropping of charges against actor Jussie Smollett. — Connor Ryan (@connortryan) August 23, 2019

Smollett claimed he was a victim of an alleged hate crime back in January. After investigation, the “Empire” actor was hit with 16 counts of disorderly conduct for filing a false police report. Smollett was accused of paying two brothers $3,500 to stage the attack.

A few weeks after he was hit with the charges, Foxx dropped all counts with seemingly no explanation. (RELATED: Judge Appoints Special Prosecutor In Jussie Smollett Case To Investigate Dropped Charges)

Back in June, Toomin claimed a special prosecutor was needed because of the “unprecedented irregularities” in Smollett’s case. He wanted the appointment “to restore the public’s confidence in the integrity of our criminal justice system.”

Webb is expected to do a deep investigation into the decision to drop the charges.

Breaking: Chicago judge just named the special prosecutor tasked with investigating any person or office in the entire #JussieSmollett case. It’s atty Dan Webb. Former US Attorney for northern IL. Major new chapter in the saga. — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) August 23, 2019

Meanwhile, the alleged hate crime hoax left Smollett without a role in the final season of “Empire” and he’s facing a lawsuit from the city of Chicago to recover resources used to in the investigation.

Smollett and his lawyers maintain his innocence.