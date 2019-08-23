It’s Officially Game Week For The Wisconsin Badgers Vs. The USF Bulls

Game week for my Wisconsin Badgers has finally arrived.

In less than seven days, my Badgers will take the field in Tampa against USF on ESPN at 7:00 EST. That means game week is officially upon us.

If that doesn’t have you excited, then I suggest you book the next available ticket to North Korea so you can get the hell out of this country. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Game week is like an exotic tango. It’s nonstop trash talking on all the online boards, it’s constantly breaking down film, it’s sending out a mass text to everybody to only contact you for football related topics, it’s letting the women in your life know you’ll be off the radar until after the game ends and it’s complete and total focus on the task at hand.

I can’t really explain how game week flows so well together. Much like an exotic tango with a local woman in South America, it doesn’t have to make sense. It just works.

I have waited 51 weeks for this week to arrive, and it’s finally here. From this point going forward, my only focus will be football and beer until after the clock hits zero against USF.

You probably think I’m kidding or I’m being over the top. Trust me, I’m not. I notified several high ranking officials in Vegas that I expect everything to be taken care of upon arrival, all people in my travel party have been notified that the only thing that matters Friday night is the Badgers game and the bar staff has been trained and prepped to handle our Wisconsin needs.

This is war, and in the great words of Billy Walsh, you don’t go to war underprepared and under-financed.

I hope you’re ready to roll because the next six days will be dedicated to nothing other than putting together a plan to dominate.

I’ll see you all on the other side of game week. Let’s get after it, gentlemen!