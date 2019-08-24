Cleveland Browns Punter Jamie Gillan Throws Great Hit Against The Buccaneers

Cleveland Browns punter Jamie Gillan threw a great hit Friday night against the Tamp Bay Buccaneers.

Gillan, who goes by the nickname the Scottish Hammer, booted one downfield, but that’s not where the play ended for him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Most punters pretty much run to the sidelines after kicking the ball. That’s not what Gillan did at all. He rushed down the field and dived at the Bucs returner as he turned the corner.

It was an awesome play. Give it watch below.

UPDATE: This is now a Scottish Hammer fan account @ScottishHammer7 pic.twitter.com/mpk9UZkS4i — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) August 24, 2019

There’s really nothing better than when a kicker drops somebody. It’s one of the most underrated parts of football because it happens so rarely.

Yet, this is the second one we’ve had this preseason. The 49ers also had their punter lay somebody out earlier in the preseason.



If you’re not a fan of kickers laying people out, then you’re no friend of mine. It’s truly that simple because kicker hits are always worth watching.

Props to Gillan and the Browns for the awesome play. Let’s hope we see some more of the Scottish Hammer in the regular season.