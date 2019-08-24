Desmond Howard Asks If He’ll ‘Have To Choke A B*tch’ During College GameDay

ESPN pundit Desmond Howard had a bizarre comment during College GameDay on Saturday.

When asked about the Michigan/Notre Dame game this season, the former Wolverines star responded with, “Is Desmond Howard going to have to choke a b*tch?” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch a clip of the weird incident below.

Desmond Howard said what?!!!!! pic.twitter.com/5hfc5O5niO — Koopington F. McBeardface IV (@koopa_kinte) August 24, 2019

Of all the strange comments I’ve ever heard on GameDay, this one from Howard is right up there with the weirdest of them all.

What the hell was he thinking when he rattled off that question? This is College GameDay. It’s not HBO or some other content for a mature audience.

Personally, I like the edge. You know who won’t like the edge of Howard asking about choking b*tches? The executives signing his checks at ESPN.

You can pretty much guarantee there’s an apology on it’s way. No chance ESPN lets this one slide. Again, I find it funny that he dropped the line on live TV, but ESPN absolutely doesn’t want its pundits out here joking about choking women.

We can all go ahead and set our watches to the imminent apology that’s coming from the Heisman winner.

I can’t wait to see what Howard has to say for himself. We’re on week zero of college football and GameDay is already everything I hoped it would be.