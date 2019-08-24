New York Giants Head Coach Pat Shurmur Says Eli Manning Is Still The Starter

New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur doesn’t sound like he has any plans to bench Eli Manning in favor of Daniel Jones.

Shurmur has been pretty consistent on the fact Manning will be the starting quarterback this season. However, Jones has balled out in the preseason, which has left some wondering if there might be a change coming on the depth chart. Don’t expect to see it anytime soon. (RELATED: Giants Rookie Quarterback Daniel Jones Discusses His Transition Into Pro Football)

Are you even surprised?!? pic.twitter.com/tLG8yNl3q2 — New York Giants (@Giants) August 23, 2019

“Eli’s our starter, and we’re getting Daniel ready to play. [Jones] has done a good job in the preseason. He’s getting better and he’s going to do continue to do that, so that at whatever time we need him to play, he’ll be ready,” Shurmur said on Friday, according to Bob Glauber.

5 FOR 5. 67 YARDS. TOUCHDOWN. PUT SOME RESPECT ON DANIEL JONES’ NAME. pic.twitter.com/BB1hYX1rsd — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) August 8, 2019

As I’ve said before, I’ve been very impressed by Jones in the preseason. After all the criticism the Giants took after taking him sixth overall, he’s done a great job of killing that narrative.

He’s looked, crisp, sharp and ready to play. However, it’s still only the preseason. It means next to nothing when it’s all said and done.

Yes, fans of the Giants should be pumped that Jones looks good, but he’s not out there slicing up elite defenders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Giants (@nygiants) on Aug 22, 2019 at 4:00pm PDT

There’s no need to rush Jones. If Manning still has any gas left in the tank, then he should be the starter. The former Duke star can develop for another season and then take over once Manning is officially done.

Rushing a young QB can ruin his development. Jones has looked sharp. There’s no point in playing with fire. Shurmer is 100% correct to still ride with Manning.

Jones will get his time when he’s ready.