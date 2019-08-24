Wisconsin’s Big 10 Basketball Schedule Gets Released, Features Home Game Against Michigan State

The Big 10 conference basketball schedule has been released for the Wisconsin Badgers, and there will be a major game against Michigan State at the Kohl Center.

The basketball schedule isn’t brutal, but there are a few big games in conference play. We get Michigan State (widely-believed to be the top team in America), Maryland, Indiana and Purdue all at home at the Kohl Center. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Our marquee road games are against Ohio State, Michigan State, Purdue, Michigan and Indiana. Check out the whole schedule below.

Big Ten schedule is set We tip off B1G play Dec. 7 at the Kohl Center against Indiana Which games are you looking forward to this season?#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/2BslPec1Ph — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) August 23, 2019

Those are some great games. As for the rest of the conference schedule, we should win every single one of them. I’m not worried about that at all.

When it comes to the marquee home and road games, we have to win at least five of them. If we go 5-4 in marquee conference games, then we’ll be set up and primed for great seeding in the tournament.

Now, I’d love to go 9-0 in those games, but that’s a tough slate. It’s hard to run the table with road games in East Lansing, Ann Arbor, Columbus, Bloomington and West Lafayette.

That’s just the fact of the matter. If we go 5-4 in those games, we’ll be just fine. Anything less than that and the margin for error becomes thin.

Here’s what else I can tell you for sure. The Kohl Center will be rocking when the Spartans come to town. There’s really nothing like the Kohl Center for a big game.

I remember going a few years back when Duke came to town and we had the whole place rocking. Let’s also not forget when the Badgers upset #1 OSU at home a few years ago.

That was one hell of a fun game.

I expect big things this season from my Badgers, and our fate will be determined by how we play our conference opponents.

Let’s get after it, Wisconsin!