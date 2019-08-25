‘Angel Has Fallen’ With Gerard Butler Makes $21.3 Million Opening Weekend

“Angel has Fallen” put up some impressive numbers this weekend during its debut.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the latest film about Secret Service agent Mike Banning starring Gerard Butler made $21.3 million this weekend, which was above initial projections. (RELATED: Watch Gerard Butler In The Trailer For ‘Angel Has Fallen‘)

I’m not surprised at all that it put up big numbers at the box office. These movies are awesome. “Olympus has Fallen” and “London has Fallen” were both incredible.

There’s tons of shooting, action and all-around general badass stuff happening from start to finish. It’s the perfect kind of film for guys who love action movies.

The fact that “Angel has Fallen” is doing well must mean people like it.

I haven’t had the opportunity to see “Angel has Fallen” yet, but you can bet every dollar you have that I will eventually.

There’s no way I’ll ever miss a movie starring Gerard Butler as Mike Banning.

I really can’t get enough of movies like this one, and Butler is one of the best in the game when it comes to taking on action roles.

For those of you have seen it already, sound off in the comments with your thoughts.