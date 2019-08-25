Case Keenum Named The Starting Quarterback For The Washington Redskins

Case Keenum will be the starting quarterback for the Washington Redskins.

The decision was announced Sunday afternoon, and it means fans will have to wait a little longer to see rookie Dwayne Haskins in action.

I think everybody who has been paying attention saw this coming. Colt McCoy is still trying to get 100% healthy, and the team doesn’t appear to be in any rush to start Haskins at the moment.

That left only Case Keenum as a viable option to start. Are the Redskins going to win a bunch of games with the former Broncos and Vikings starter under center?

No, probably not at all, but he’s the best option they have right now.

Now, there’s also a good chance Keenum doesn’t last long as the starter. McCoy looked not too bad last season in his short amount of time playing, and it would seem likely that he’ll take over once healthy.

Haskins‘ fate is probably to ride the bench for the foreseeable future. Should fans panic? Absolutely not. The former Ohio State star is gunslinger, and he’ll get his time in the NFL eventually.

There’s no need to rush him at all.

Make no mistake about it. Haskins is 100% the future of the franchise. It’s not a matter of if he’ll take over. It’s only a question of when it’ll happen.

Fans shouldn’t be too outraged. It’s the way the NFL works. When Haskins is 100% ready to roll, then he’ll get the starting nod.

Until then, McCoy or Keenum will be running the show.