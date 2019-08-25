Cindy McCain Encourages People To Reach Across The Political Aisle

Cindy McCain appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union with Jake Tapper” on Sunday and talked about the lack of civility in our country.

Recalling her late husband’s efforts to work across party lines, she encouraged people to find others that they disagree with, approach them and have a civil conversation.

WATCH:

In a conversation with CNN host Brianna Keilar, McCain said, “Go seek someone who perhaps you disagree with vehemently or perhaps someone you’ve never really liked, but go talk to them, maybe agree to disagree, but do this in a civil fashion, then post this on social media with the hashtag ‘acts of civility.'”

Cindy McCain also said that “We’ve all witnessed some troubling times with regards to genuine civility towards each other and towards mankind, and our family together all of us, felt this was a very important message that if we could convey anything that John McCain stood for on this one year anniversary.” (RELATED: Cindy McCain Hears No Political ‘Voice Of Reason’ A Year After John McCain’s Death)

The late John McCain was a Republican senator from Arizona and is often held up by members of both political parties as a model of civility and bipartisanship. During his presidential run in 2008, he famously chided a person who told him that she could not trust Barack Obama and that he was an Arab. McCain responded to her by saying, “He’s a decent family man, citizen, that I just happen to have disagreements with on fundamental issues.”

John McCain passed away August 25, 2018.