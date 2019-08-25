CNN Host Questions Trump’s Mental Health: ‘Is He Suffering From Some Sort Of Illness?’

CNN’s Brian Stelter speculated Sunday on President Donald Trump’s mental health and called for more media coverage of the issue.

“So something is wrong,” Stelter said in the opening monologue of his show, “Reliable Sources.”

“There are lots of theories about what it is. There are some doctors who think they know,” he said. “Others say we shouldn’t speculate. There are ethical questions about having this conversation at all, but we can’t tiptoe around it anymore. We’ve got to talk about this.”

“Why does he lie so often? Is there a method to the madness or is something wrong?” asked Stelter. “Is he suffering from some sort of illness?”

“It’s questions, questions and then just more questions, no satisfying answers,” he said.

Stelter hosted two psychiatrists who supported his argument that Trump is mentally unfit for office. Bandy X. Lee, a psychiatrist at Yale, accused the American Psychiatric Association of acting as “an agent of the state” by gagging its members from discussing Trump’s mental health. (RELATED: Brian Stelter Absurdly Judges The Mental Health Of Fox News)

She also chided the media. “I feel that the press has actively tried to shun us,” she said.

Allen Frances, a former professor at Duke University, said Trump is responsible for more deaths than former German Chancellor Adolf Hitler, former Soviet leader Joseph Stalin and former Chinese Communist Party Chairman Mao Zedong.

“Trump is as destructive a person in this century as Hitler, Stalin and Mao were in the last century. He may be responsible for many more million deaths than they were,” Allen said, with no pushback from Stelter.

