Jack Coan Officially Named The Starting Quarterback For The Wisconsin Badgers

Jack Coan is officially the starting quarterback of the Wisconsin Badgers after beating out freshman phenom Graham Mertz.

The depth chart for the Friday night game against South Florida was released on Sunday, and Coan was listed as QB1. Mertz and Chase Wolf were both listed as QB2. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

#Badgers depth chart for USF: Jack Coan listed as QB1, Mertz/Wolf listed in two-deep pic.twitter.com/RK0utqfheS — Jake Kocorowski (@JakeKoco) August 25, 2019

#Badgers two deep is out: Jack Coan starting at QB. Graham Mertz and Chase Wolf both listed on second team. Paul Chryst went with experience. No surprise there. — Tom Oates (@TomOatesWSJ) August 25, 2019

There you have it, folks. The biggest quarterback battle in all of college football is officially in the books and over.

Jack Coan is the starting quarterback, and Mertz is behind him on the depth chart. After months and months of speculation, we finally have our answer as to who will lead the offense.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Coan (@jackcoan17) on Apr 30, 2017 at 4:28pm PDT

Now, I know some fans are going to want to riot over this decision, but I’d caution against doing so. If Paul Chryst wants to ride with Coan for the time being, then I 100% trust his judgement.

Chryst has done a great job, and he’s earned the right to be trusted by the fans. Until he proves otherwise, he’s shown us repeatedly that he knows what he’s doing.

If he wants the junior gunslinger to lead the way, then that’s what will happen for the time being.

Of course, you can bet your life savings that the fans will start calling for Mertz sooner than later if things get off to a slow start.

Wisconsin fans are notoriously critical of the quarterback position. When things aren’t going well, we can turn on whoever is under center fast.

We’ll get to see what Coan has going for him this Friday against USF. I can’t wait to see it!