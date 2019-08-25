Joe Biden: ‘Don’t Vote For Me’ If You’re Worried About My Age

Democratic 2020 hopeful Joe Biden said Saturday that voters who are worried about his age simply shouldn’t vote for him.

According to NBC News’ Amanda Golden, the former vice president told reporters in New Hampshire that if people shouldn’t vote for him if they’re “concerned” about his old age.

In a gaggle with reporters just now in Keene, NH @JoeBiden responded to a question regarding voters that have expressed concerns about his age: “I say if they’re concerned, don’t vote for me,” Biden said. — Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) August 24, 2019

Concerns about Biden’s age in the race have long existed, but have grown louder due to the candidate’s habit of making gaffes and misstatements. (RELATED: Joe Biden’s Recent Gaffes Are Not Uncommon For Him)

On the same day he visited Keene, New Hampshire, Biden strangely claimed that he was in Vermont.

“I’ve been here a number of times. The last time I think was all the way back in 2014, but I’ve been here before that…I love this place. Look, what’s not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it?” he said.

Biden talks w/press in Keene, NH: “I love this place. Look, what’s not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it? And what a neat town…everybody has been really friendly. I like Keene a lot.” pic.twitter.com/0hKsgiDfwM — Bo Erickson (@BoKnowsNews) August 24, 2019

This week, many personalities on both the left and the right reacted to a video clip of Biden stumbling over his words in an awkward fashion at a campaign event in Iowa.

“My long friend … time friend, and she’s a friend, she’s been my friend, in and out of public life…” he said. (RELATED: Biden Slips Again: ‘Poor Kids Are Just As Bright And Just As Talented As White Kids’)

Joe Biden thanks his longfriend timefriend who’s a friend and has been a friend in and out of public life. pic.twitter.com/EoUWZeW0an — Florian (@BetaODork) August 22, 2019

The 76-year-old also recently gaffed that his health care plan was “not quality,” and falsely stated that Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in the 1970s.