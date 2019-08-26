Bagel Guy Detained By Police For Mental Evaluation After Allegedly Swinging A Bat Around

Chris “Bagel Guy” Morgan was detained for a mental evaluation over the weekend.

Morgan was detained in Suffolk County, New York, after he allegedly was "shouting" at people around him and "swinging a small bat," according to TMZ on Sunday.

He was taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated. It's not clear at this time whether or not he's since been cut loose, but TMZ didn't report anything about charges being filed.

You can watch a video of the police cuffing him below.

For those of you who might live under a rock, Morgan has been known as “Bagel Guy” ever since he went viral on Twitter for an absurd rant in a bagel store because he thought a woman was making fun of him.

The video of the incident currently has more than 26 million views.

so in bagel boss this morning, the misogynistic douchebag seen in the video was degrading almost all of the female staff as well as other patrons. fuck this guy. pic.twitter.com/LZh1Uk4UXZ — olivia shea (@oliviabradley88) July 10, 2019

This guy’s ability to stay in the news (not always for the best reasons) is truly impressive. He went viral more than a month ago, and I still see stuff about him nonstop.

He’s also supposed to do a boxing match against Lenny Dykstra. Who knows whether or not that’s still going to happen.

Obviously, let’s hope the authorities can get him any mental help he might need. Then again, I’m not sure anybody is too surprised a guy who had an epic melt down in a bagel store ended up getting a mandatory evaluation.

I have no idea how Bagel Guy’s story will end, but he’s clearly not going away anytime soon. At least he didn’t just lose it on a woman this time!