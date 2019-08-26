Dan Bongino Rips Brian Stelter’s ‘Tech Difficulties’ Excuse After Stelter Doesn’t Challenge Guest’s Trump, Hitler, Stalin, Mao Comparison

Fox News contributor Dan Bongino questioned CNN anchor Brian Stelter’s claim that “tech difficulties” hindered his ability to hear a psychiatrist guest who was able to compare President Donald Trump to “Hitler, Stalin and Mao” on Sunday’s “Reliable Sources” without being challenged.

“Calling Trump crazy hides the fact that we’re crazy for having elected him and even crazier for allowing his crazy policies to persist,” said Dr. Allen Frances, a former Chair of Psychiatry at Duke University, during a “Reliable Sources panel segment. “Trump is as destructive a person in this century as Hitler, Stalin and Mao were in the last century. He may be responsible for many more million deaths than they were. He needs to be contained, but he needs to be contained by attacking his policies, not his person.”

“I agree that I should have interrupted after that line,” Stelter tweeted, responding criticism that he should have fact-checked Frances. “I wish I had heard him say it, but I was distracted by tech difficulties (that’s why the show open didn’t look the way it normally does, I had two computers at the table, etc). Not hearing the comment is my fault.”

But Bongino wasn’t buying it. Appearing on Monday night’s edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” with guest host Brian Kilmeade, the former Secret Service agent cited his own television experience to explain why he didn’t believe the CNN anchor.

“You don’t really believe that, right?” Bongino told Kilmeade. “Just to be clear, that was not a technical difficulty. You know how I know it?”

Bongino pointed out that CNN’s Twitter account “promoted the clip.”

“Again, this guy is the most unreliable source on TV and watch what he does,” Bongino said. “He nods his head … As you know, there are producers in your ear, somebody could be talking right now, they’re not. When something like that happens they could get in your ear and say ‘you might want to cut this short.’ Nobody did that, so if he was having technical problems somebody heard him because he was still on the air. Why was nobody stopping him short? The reason is, Stelter’s lying.” (RELATED: Former Duke Psychiatrist Admits Trump Isn’t Mentally Ill, But ‘Go With It If It Will Get Him Out Of Office’)

Calling Stelter “Captain Unreliable Sources,” Bongino pointed out the fact that the CNN anchor “called out Mark Levin for being a conspiracy theorist for saying there was a FISA warrant on Trump.”

“He never apologized for this,” he concluded. “This guys is the lead conspiracy theorist out there and I’m getting tired of this guy.”