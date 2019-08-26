David Hogg Wants Activists To Decorate The Front Steps Of The NRA With His Body If He’s Ever Assassinated

Parkland shooting survivor and activist David Hogg declared that if he’s ever shot he wants activists to publicize photos of his corpse, and place it on the doorstep of the NRA’s headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia.

The anti-gun March For Our Lives founder explained that if he’s ever shot he wants his death to be used to promote gun control, in a series of tweets issued on Sunday. He also created a hashtag his supporters can use to indicate that they too want their corpses leveraged for activism if they’re ever shot.

I’ve said this before but I’m going to say it again for the record If I die from gun violence I want my photo published, there will be those that say you are politicizing tragedy— They are wrong, not doing anything to stop it this violence is politicizing tragedy. #MyLastShot — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) August 26, 2019

If you want your photo published if you die from gun violence tweet about it so it’s on the record with #MyLastShot — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) August 26, 2019

Hogg is also a co-founder of March For Our Lives, a political, anti-gun group comprised of middle and high school students that has published a plan for gun control, that they call “the green new deal but for guns.” (RELATED: March For Our Lives Proposes ‘A Green New Deal But For Guns’)

The plan calls for a ban on so-called “assault weapons” and high capacity magazines. It also seeks to eliminate 30% of the guns in America, via government buybacks, and create a federally appointed “National Director of Gun Violence Prevention.” Additionally, the plan calls for increased gun registration, as well as the inclusion of “in-person interviews” and “personal references” into the gun-buying process.

While many Twitter users used Hogg’s hashtag to express a desire for their corpse to be thrown in front of the NRA headquarters if they were to die from gun violence, others made light of the moment.

Just wear a helmet on your scooter https://t.co/6LFtgOFhni — Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) August 26, 2019

Hogg was rocketed to activist-fame after he was present during a school shooting in Parkland, Florida in 2018. Following the shooting, Hogg tweeted that he was moved to returned to the school where he made his first media appearance, speaking to news organizations about his anti-gun agenda.

Since then, Hogg has become a teenage media sensation, making frequent appearances with outlets like CNN and MSNBC.