Diddy Backs Jay-Z Over NFL Partnership Decision After Backlash

Rapper Diddy came to the defense of Jay-Z after the “Empire State Of Mind” rapper faced backlash over his partnership with the NFL.

Earlier this month, the NFL announced a partnership with Jay-Z to allow Roc Nation to head the entertainment and social justice efforts for the football league, according to a report published Monday by TMZ.

I was just watching everything last week but it hurt me to my heart because I know this man personally. He’s one of the most genuine and intelligent black leaders we’ve ever had. We cannot go against each other, there’s not enough of us. — Diddy (@Diddy) August 26, 2019

Many have criticized Jay-Z over the decision, saying the music mogul turned against Colin Kaepernick. The former NFL quarterback became known for his on field protests of police brutality in America. Kaepernick began the movement to kneel during the National Anthem.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z claimed he wanted to work to push the movement against police brutality forward. (RELATED: Colin Kaepernick’s Attorney Goes After Jay-Z Over Deal With NFL)

Diddy took to Twitter on Monday to share his thoughts on the ordeal, seemingly backing Jay-Z’s decision, but praised Kaepernick at the same time.

“I was just watching everything last week but it hurt me to my heart because I know this man personally,” Diddy tweeted about Jay-Z. “He’s one of the most genuine and intelligent black leaders we’ve ever had. We cannot go against each other, there’s not enough of us.”

“I’m so proud of @Kaepernick7 and the attention he was able to bring and the efforts he continues to make,” Diddy added. “I’ll continue to support him in every way possible.”

I applaud Jay Z and I applaud the NFL for bringing him in. This isn’t just about the NFL, it’s about how black and brown people are treated daily across this country. We have to come together and make the hard decisions, nobody is going to do it for us. — Diddy (@Diddy) August 26, 2019

Diddy pointed out that the he believes the issue is bigger than this partnership with the NFL.

“This isn’t just about the NFL, it’s about how black and brown people are treated daily across this country,” he said. “We have to come together and make the hard decisions, nobody is going to do it for us.”