ESPN Gives Wisconsin A 69.8% Chance Of Beating USF In Season Opener

ESPN seems to think there’s a very real chance of South Florida pulling off a gigantic upset against Wisconsin on Friday night.

According to ESPN’s game predictor, the Badgers only have a 69.8% of beating the Bulls at the current moment. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Aug 21, 2019 at 2:40pm PDT

I actually love the fact USF has a chance that is north of 30%. I don’t mind it all. Let the Bulls and all their fans carry that energy into the game.

Let them honestly believe they have a chance to win. Let them think the door is actually open for what would be one of the biggest upsets in college football in a very long time.

It’ll make it all that much funnier when we stomp them into the ground in a few days. The Bulls? Seriously, the Bulls of USF?

Give me a break. They don’t have a snowball’s chance in hell of hanging with the Badgers.

The Bulls might be able to keep it interesting because the game is in Tampa, it’s on their home field, the weather will be hot in their favor but none of it will be enough.

My Badgers are going to maul them upfront. The offensive line play is going to be brutal for USF to handle. Jonathan Taylor will be feasting!

Feasting against whatever kind of defense USF tries to muster up.

I’ll be in Vegas and several beers deep by the time this game kicks off, and I can’t wait to watch it all unfold. I hope USF honestly shows up with the belief they’ll win.

I could go for some great comedy, and that would be about as funny as it gets. See you soon!