Harry Styles Reveals That He ‘Bit Off The Tip’ Of His Tongue While High On Mushrooms

Harry Styles reveals during his latest cover story that once when he was high after taking mushrooms, he actually “bit off the tip” of his tongue.

“We’d do mushrooms, lie down on the grass, and listen to Paul McCartney’s ‘Ram’ in the sunshine,” the 25-year-old singer shared during his interview for Rolling Stone magazine in a piece published Monday. “We’d just turn the speakers into the yard.” (RELATED: Watch Will Smith In ‘Aladdin’ Trailer)

“You’d hear the blender going, and think, ‘So we’re all having frozen margaritas at 10 a.m. this morning,'” he added. “This is where I was standing when we were doing mushrooms and I bit off the tip of my tongue. So I was trying to sing with all this blood gushing out of my mouth.” (RELATED: ‘Thank You For Your Service’ Could Be The Next Great War Film)

Styles then talked about recording at the Malibu Shangri-La studios, “So many fond memories, this place.”

The former One Direction star also talked about how some of the inspiration for his latest album was the heartbreak he went through in his last relationship, without mentioning ex-girlfriend French model Camille Rowe by name.

“It’s not like I’ve ever sat and done an interview and said, ‘So I was in a relationship, and this is what happened,'” the “Dunkirk” star shared. “Because, for me, music is where I let that cross over. It’s the only place, strangely, where it feels right to let that cross over.”

“The stars didn’t align for them to be a forever thing,” British singer-songwriter Tom Hull a.k.a. Kid Harpoon and pal of Styles explained. “But I told him that famous Iggy Pop quote where he says, ‘I only ever date women who are going to f–k me up, because that’s where the songs are.’ I said, ‘You’re 24, 25 years old, you’re in the eligible-bachelor category.”

“Just date amazing women, or men, or whatever, who are going to f–k you up, and explore and have an adventure and let it affect you and write songs about it,'” he added.