Indianapolis Colts Will Let Andrew Luck Keep $24.8 Million In Bonus Money After Retiring

Andrew Luck reportedly won’t have to pay back the Indianapolis Colts a penny after his shocking retirement.

According to ESPN, the superstar quarterback will keep $24.8 million in signing bonus and roster bonus money the Colts could try to recoup. (RELATED: Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Andrew Luck Retires From The NFL)

Instead, the team has waived the right to get their money back after Luck’s shocking retirement announcement Saturday night.

The most interesting aspect of Andrew Luck’s words on his retirement last night is that what he was describing was so much more mental than physical pic.twitter.com/GcsV9VbJCW — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 25, 2019

Well, I guess it sure does make it easier to decide to hang it up when you don’t have to repay nearly $25 million to the franchise.

Letting Luck walk away with all that cash is a pretty clear sign the Colts respect the hell out of what he did for the team and the fact he repeatedly put his body on the line.

It’s been over 24 hours since we got the shocking announcement, and I’m still struggling to believe it’s real.

It’ll be interesting to see where Luck goes from here. He’s obviously got more than enough money going forward, and he’s insanely intelligent.

The former Stanford star is without question one of the smartest guys to ever pick up a football, and I’m excited to see what he does with his time in retirement.

Something tells me he’ll find a way to make the most of it.

Props to the Colts for letting their former franchise quarterback walk away with some serious cash. He played his heart out for them, and the team clearly recognizes it.