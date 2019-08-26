James Blackman Named Starting Quarterback For Florida State Over Alex Hornibrook

James Blackman will be the starting quarterback for the Florida State Seminoles this season.

The team announced the decision late Sunday night on social media. Blackman beat out Wisconsin transfer Alex Hornibrook for the job. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Blackman tossed five touchdowns last season to one interception.

View this post on Instagram ‪QB1‬ ‪#DoSomething | #OneTribe ‬ A post shared by FSU Football (@fsufootball) on Aug 25, 2019 at 6:31pm PDT

This is almost certainly the correct call from head coach Willie Taggart. Florida State’s offensive line is a joke. It’s a legit joke.

Blackman will be lucky if he stays off of his back for large portions of the game. With such a bad line, you have to have a quarterback who is mobile.

You know who isn’t mobile at all? Alex Hornibrook. The former Badgers passer might have won a bunch of games in Madison, but he didn’t do it by running all over the place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Hornibrook (@alexhornibrook) on Jun 17, 2019 at 5:08pm PDT

It’ll be interesting to see what kind of leash Taggart has Blackman on. It sounds like it won’t be an overly long one.

If FSU starts to tank again like they did right out of the gate last year, then I could see a switch being made at quarterback pretty quickly.

For Alex Hornibrook’s sake, I hope that doesn’t happen. He might honestly die behind the offensive line at FSU.

Luckily for Blackman, he’s got some wheels on him that buy him some time.