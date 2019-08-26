Josh Gordon Moved Off Of The Non-Football Injury List, Returns To Practice For The New England Patriots

Wide receiver Josh Gordon is officially back on the field and able to play for the New England Patriots.

According to Ian Rapoport on Sunday afternoon, Gordon was moved off of the non-football injury list following his suspension being lifted and returned to practice. (RELATED: NFL Reinstates Suspended New England Patriots Star Josh Gordon)

Meanwhile, as was clear when he practiced, #Patriots WR Josh Gordon passed his physical and is off NFI. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 25, 2019

It’s great to see Gordon back on the field for the Patriots. The man has struggled with substance abuse issues for years, and it seems like he always gets derailed whenever he finally starts putting together some momentum.

Now, he’s got another chance to play after being suspended last season at the end of the year. It’s been roughly eight months since he was last allowed to play.

Let’s hope he took that time to get himself in a good place mentally and to stay in shape.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Gordon (@flash) on Feb 13, 2019 at 4:50am PST

I’d really love to watch Gordon ball out for the Patriots. There’s nothing better than a great comeback story, especially in the world of sports.

The former Browns star returning to dominant with Tom Brady would be a great plot line in the eventual 30 for 30 that will likely be made about his life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Gordon (@flash) on Dec 3, 2018 at 7:31am PST

The Patriots are a great organization, and I have no doubt they’ll provide him with the best support possible.

If Gordon can stay clean and out of trouble, then the passing game could be lethal this season for New England.

It should be fun to see what he does now that he’s officially back on the field.