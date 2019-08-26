Editorial

Melania Wows In Sleeveless White And Black Dress During Final Day In France

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump (C) looks on during a meeting with surfers at the Cote des Basques beach, in Biarritz, south-western France, on August 26, 2019, on the third and final day of the annual G7 summit. (Photo credit: JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

Melania Trump definitely turned heads Monday when she stepped out in a gorgeous white and black dress during the final day of the G7 Summit in France.

The first lady looked just as stunning as ever in the sleeveless number with a scallop trim that went down past her knees as she joined the spouses of world leaders to watch a surf class on the Cote des Basques beach during the annual gathering held this year in Biarritz. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the great summer look with loose hair, sunglasses and white high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

To say she looked incredible would be an understatement.

FLOTUS has looked amazing during the whole trip as has been noted before. Most recently, she stunned when she stepped out in a gorgeous sleeveless red dress for a dinner during the summit.

She completed the amazing look with loose hair and metallic red high heels.

“Enjoyed a beautiful afternoon site seeing traditional Basque Culture in Espelette, near Biarritz #G7, Melania captioned one of her posts on Instagram from the trip.

 

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.