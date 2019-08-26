Melania Rocks White Jeans And Navy Blue Top At WH Following France Trip

Melania Trump turned heads when she stepped out rocking white jeans with a blue top at the White House after returning Monday from her trip to France for the G7 Summit.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the white pants and button-up navy blue top as she joined President Donald Trump exiting Marine One on the South Lawn, following their trip to Biarritz, the place of this year’s annual gathering of world leaders. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the great look with loose hair, a white clutch and white flats. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

“A great way to end our visit w/ youth surfers and biodiversity workshop members at the beautiful shore in Biarritz. Thank you Brigitte Macron for hosting an engaging program for us. #G7,” FLOTUS captioned her post on Instagram, along with a few great snaps from the trip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Aug 26, 2019 at 5:19pm PDT

The first lady looked stunning during her trip to France. as has been noted before. Most recently, she got everyone’s attention when she showed up in a gorgeous sleeveless white and black dress with a scallop trim throughout on her final day in the country.

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.