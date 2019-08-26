Nick Saban Says Alabama Needs To Get Back To The ‘Bama Way’ After National Title Loss

Alabama football coach Nick Saban thinks the program needs to go back to their roots after last year’s humiliating national title loss to Clemson.

The Crimson Tide were hyped as the greatest team in America all season. When it came time to play for the title, they were dismantled in epic fashion by Dabo Swinney, Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the Tigers. Now, he wants to get back to basics. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I think our team needs to get back to, I call it the ‘Bama Way.’ We’ve always had a highly disciplined team, and our team was that way last year to a point for awhile. And, I don’t think we always had the leadership that we needed. Some parts of our team, yes. Some parts of our team, not as much,” Saban said in an ESPN video posted Sunday.

You can watch his full comments below.

Of all the storylines to follow this season, I’m not sure many will be bigger than how Alabama responds to the brutal Clemson loss in the championship game last season.

To say that was embarrassing and humiliating would be the understatement of the past decade. The Crimson Tide carried themselves with all the confidence in the world, but it didn’t matter once the game got started.

They got smacked around like they’d stolen something, and now we’ll see how they respond.

Here’s one thing I know for sure. I wouldn’t ever want to bet against Nick Saban. That dude is on a different level when it comes to preparation and preparing to win football games.

There’s a reason he has six national title rings and is widely-considered the greatest college coach to ever live.

He’s without question a force to be reckoned with on the gridiron, and he’s had eight solid months to think about that Clemson loss every single day.

They open against Duke this season, and I can’t wait to see what kind of season the Crimson Tide put together. Something tells me they won’t have too many close games.