Sarah Huckabee Sanders Introduces New Campaign-Like Website

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders debuted her new website Monday, and it looks an awful lot like a campaign site.

The new site debuts a logo for Sanders designed from her initials and has a “Stay In Touch” section that asks fans to enter their name, email, and zip code.

I launched a new website today – check it out and sign up for updates:https://t.co/0U6urYAJoj — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) August 26, 2019

“For two and a half years, Sarah was at the President’s side, battling with the media, working with lawmakers and CEOs, and staffing the President on every foreign trip, including dozens of meetings with foreign leaders,” the website’s “About” section reads in part.

“Sarah is only the third woman – and the very first mom – to ever hold the job of White House Press Secretary.”

Indeed, Sanders served as press secretary and often got into contentious interactions with members of the press over President Trump. (RELATED: Sarah Sanders Issues A Warning Of Things To Come If ‘Reporters Like Acosta Can’t Be Adults’)

The 37-year-old resigned from the White House in June, and President Trump announced the news by signalling that she may run for Arkansas governor.

“After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas,” Trump said. “She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas – she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!”

….She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas – she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019

The Republican staffer also recently accepted a position at Fox News to serve as a contributor.