Taylor Swift On Dating Joe Alwyn: ‘Our Relationship Isn’t Up For Discussion’

Singer Taylor Swift admitted she intentionally keeps her love life super private.

Swift opened up about the boundaries she sets between her life and the media in an interview with The Guardian published Saturday.

The “Lover” singer and British actor Joe Alwyn have reportedly been dating for the past three years, yet no one knows much about the relationship because Swift has kept it so private.

“I’ve learned that if I [talk about my relationship], people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion,” Swift said about her relationship with Alwyn. “If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we’d be talking about it, but it’s just that it goes out into the world. That’s where the boundary is, and that’s where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable.” (RELATED: Scooter Braun Gives New Taylor Swift Album Praise Amid Feud Over Masters)

The decision to be more private with her life came after a series of very public feuds involving Kanye West and singer Katy Perry.

I understand Swift’s decision to be more private with her life, but I wonder how it has impacted her relationship with her fans. She’s always been so transparent with her fans, and now she’s very closed off. It’s hard to relate to a celebrity when you know nothing about their personal life.