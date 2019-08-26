Watch The Preview For The ‘Yellowstone’ Season Two Finale ‘Sins Of The Father’

The season two finale of “Yellowstone” looks like it’s going to be absolutely out of control.

The final episode of the year airs Wednesday night, and everybody is wondering what will happen after Tate got kidnapped at the end of episode nine.

Well, if the preview is an indication of things to come, I think it’s safe to say we’re in for a lot of violence and death. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Episode ‘Enemies By Monday’ Ends In Tragedy)

You can watch the preview below.

I honestly can’t wait for Wednesday night to get here. I’m going to be locked in from the moment I wake up until the moment it airs.

You might think I’m joking. I can promise you that I’m not. I’m going to be laser focused as the Duttons try to kill the Beck brothers and smash out that problem once and for all.

Hell is on the doorstep and Kayce, Rip and John Dutton are all coming with it. If that doesn’t have you amped up then you’re not a fan of the show.

It’s wild that the second season of the hit Paramount Network show with Kevin Costner will be over in about 48 hours.

It feels like just a couple days ago it was March and I was trying to find out as much info as I could on the upcoming episodes.

Here we are near the end of August and it’s almost all done.

Tune in Wednesday night to watch how the season ends. Let’s hope the credits roll with the Beck Brothers in body bags!

Go, Duttons, go!