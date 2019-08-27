A$AP Rocky Avoids Prison Time In Swedish Assault Case

Rapper A$AP Rocky has avoided extra prison time after a Swedish prosecutor announced Tuesday he would not be appealing the court’s decision to hand Rocky a suspended sentence.
Swedish Prosecutor Daniel Suneson revealed he would not be fighting the decision in an appeals court, according to a report published by Page Six.
THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART TO ALL OF MY FANS, FRIENDS AND ANYONE ACROSS THE GLOBE WHO SUPPORTED ME DURING THESE LAST FEW WEEKS I CANT BEGIN TO DESCRIBE HOW GRATEFUL I AM FOR ALL OF YOU THIS HAS BEEN A VERY DIFFICULT AND HUMBLING EXPERIENCE I WANT TO THANK THE COURT FOR ALLOWING ME BLADI AND THOTO TO RETURN TO OUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS THANKS AGAIN FOR ALL OF THE LOVE AND SUPPORT
“I have accepted the District Court’s evaluation of the evidence, inasmuch as the use of whole or broken bottles during the assault has not been proven,” Suneson said in a statement. “All three defendants have in fact been brought to justice for assault and the District Court has dismissed the plea of self-defense, something that I believe was important to clarify in this particular case.”
The “Praise The Lord” rapper spent about a month behind bars in Sweden while waiting for his trial to start after being accused of assaulting alleged victim Mustafa Jafari. (RELATED: A$AP Rocky Releases Statement Following Swedish Assault Conviction)
Rocky and two of his security members were found guilty of assault, but handed suspended sentences.
I AM OF COURSE DISAPPOINTED BY TODAY’S VERDICT. I WANT TO SAY THANKS AGAIN TO ALL OF MY FANS, FRIENDS, AND EVERYONE WHO SHOWED ME LOVE DURING THIS DIFFICULT TIME. IMMA KEEP MOVING FORWARD. THANK YOU TO MY TEAM, MY MANAGEMENT, ATTORNEYS, LABEL AND EVERYONE WHO ADVOCATED FOR JUSTICE. ????????
Looks like all the legal drama for Rocky is finally over. He was still convicted of assault, but he for sure won’t be serving any more prison time. Looks like the people of Sweden did the right thing after all.