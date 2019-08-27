A$AP Rocky Avoids Prison Time In Swedish Assault Case

Rapper A$AP Rocky has avoided extra prison time after a Swedish prosecutor announced Tuesday he would not be appealing the court’s decision to hand Rocky a suspended sentence.

Swedish Prosecutor Daniel Suneson revealed he would not be fighting the decision in an appeals court, according to a report published by Page Six.

“I have accepted the District Court’s evaluation of the evidence, inasmuch as the use of whole or broken bottles during the assault has not been proven,” Suneson said in a statement. “All three defendants have in fact been brought to justice for assault and the District Court has dismissed the plea of self-defense, something that I believe was important to clarify in this particular case.”

The “Praise The Lord” rapper spent about a month behind bars in Sweden while waiting for his trial to start after being accused of assaulting alleged victim Mustafa Jafari. (RELATED: A$AP Rocky Releases Statement Following Swedish Assault Conviction)

Rocky and two of his security members were found guilty of assault, but handed suspended sentences.

Looks like all the legal drama for Rocky is finally over. He was still convicted of assault, but he for sure won’t be serving any more prison time. Looks like the people of Sweden did the right thing after all.