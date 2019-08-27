Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Wife Lauren Hashian Shares Stunning Wedding Day Photos

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his wife have been married for a little over a week, but the newly weds are just now sharing photos from the big day.

Hashian shared stunning images from the wedding to her Instagram account Tuesday, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight. The couple’s daughters even made an appearance in a few of the photos.

Johnson and Hashian share two daughters together, Jasmine, 3, and Tia, 1.

The couple wed in a beautiful ceremony in Hawaii on Aug. 18. A few of the photos just feature the two daughters. They are dressed in beautiful white dresses. In one photo, Johnson’s oldest daughter Jasmine is seen throwing flower petals while her dad holds the basket. (RELATED: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Marries Lauren Hashian In Hawaii)

Hashian even shared a close up shot of her lace wedding dress. She wore neutral makeup to tie the knot.

This isn’t Johnson’s first marriage. The actor was married to producer Dany Garcia from 1997 to 2007. After the pair split, Johnson began dating Hashian.

Johnson and Hashian allegedly met before the “Game Plan” actor got divorced after meeting on the movie set in 2006.

The pair has been together ever since. This year marks their 12th anniversary.

I really enjoyed the theme of the wedding. The pictures have so much green and flowers in them.