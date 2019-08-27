Hunter Johnson And T.J. Green Both Listed As The Starting Quarterback For Northwestern

Highly-touted transfer quarterback Hunter Johnson might not be starting for Northwestern after all the endless hype.

The former five star recruit came to the Wildcats after transferring away from Clemson, but he was listed as a co-starter with T.J. Green on the initial depth chart for the week one game against Stanford. Green joined the program as a walk-on in 2015. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Week 1 depth chart is out for the ‘Cats. Unsurprisingly, there is a big “OR” between TJ Green and Hunter Johnson. pic.twitter.com/QXdVNUfJea — Inside NU (@insidenu) August 26, 2019

Yes, a former five star recruit is struggling to win the job for the Wildcats against a guy who joined as a walk-on. Welcome to the world of college football, folks.

If Green runs out onto the field to take the first snap against Stanford, you can bank on the world of college football exploding.

Hunter Johnson was supposed to be the man who elevated the Wildcats to the next level. He was supposed to be the biggest star in program history.

The former Clemson player was supposed to be one of the best quarterbacks in America. Instead, he’s struggling to beat out a guy nobody wanted coming out of high school.

I was really ready to bet some serious money on the Wildcats against Stanford. Now, I’m not so sure that’s a good idea.

Clearly, Hunter Johnson might not be what he was hyped up to be. That might sound harsh, but I think it’s a true statement at this point.

If he balled out like a legit five star player, then he wouldn’t be listed as a co-starter on the depth chart.

I almost hope Green does get the starting nod. Embrace the chaos!