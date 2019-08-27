Brit Hume: Joe Biden Exhibiting Serious Signs Of ‘Senility’

The latest Monmouth poll contained some great news for all of the 2020 Democratic primary candidates.

Well, everyone except Joe Biden.

Former ABC journo Brit Hume seems to think Biden is showing signs of “memory loss associated with senility,” and apparently so does much of the public.

Daily Caller editorial director Vince Coglianese and White House correspondent Amber Athey sit down to talk about the former VP’s current free fall.

