Kayce Promises To Kill The Beck Brothers In ‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Finale Clip

The Paramount Network dropped a clip Tuesday from the “Yellowstone” season two finale, and it’s a great indication of what’s to come.

In the short clip, Kayce promises to kill “both” of the Beck brothers for kidnapping Tate. Monica is in bed looking distressed, and it’s clear the youngest Dutton son is ready to do whatever is necessary. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Episode ‘Enemies By Monday’ Ends In Tragedy)

You can watch the video below.

I think it’s safe to say the blood will be flowing in the season finale, which is something I’ve been predicting for a long time. The Beck brothers are living on borrowed time.

We all know what Kayce is capable of. Killing is something that just comes naturally to him, and now he’s got all the justification in the world to carry out violence.

I’m telling you all right now, it’s going to be a wild Wednesday night on the Paramount Network.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Aug 26, 2019 at 6:27pm PDT

I also get the weird sense that we’re going to lose at least one major character tomorrow night. I’m not sure if it’ll be Tate, Monica or somebody else. I have no clue, but I think somebody other than the Beck brothers is going down.

Luckily, we’re only a day away from finding out!

View this post on Instagram The season 2 finale is TOMORROW! #YellowstoneTV A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Aug 27, 2019 at 10:36am PDT

Sound off in the comments with your predictions for Wednesday night. It should be a great season two finale to “Yellowstone.”