‘You Need To Calm Down’ — Kellyanne Conway Trolls Taylor Swift On Equality Act With On-Air Rendition Of Her Own Song

Kellyanne Conway trolled Taylor Swift with a rendition of a line from the pop singer’s latest hit, “You Need To Calm Down.”

Responding on Tuesday night’s “The Story with Martha MacCallum” to Swift’s call for action on the Equality Act at the 2019 MTV VMAs, following her acceptance of the Video of the Year award for the pro-LBGTQ anthem, the White House counselor told Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum that the “poison pills” in the bill belie its benign-sounding name.

“She is waiting. She is tapping her watch. She wants a response from the White House,” said MacCallum after playing the clip of Swift’s speech.

“I would love to ask the audience if they even know what that even is, what the Equality Act is and is and isn’t,” said Conway. “There’s a lot of poison pills in it.”

After MacCallum noted the LBGTQ community’s belief that it would “give them greater equality in the workplace and elsewhere,” Conway launched into song as a way to press her own point.

“I actually like the new Taylor Swift song that is You Need to Calm Down,” she said. “I can sing it for you. Where she says, ‘If you say it on the street, that’s a knock out, if you put it in a tweet, that’s a cop-out.’ I love that. That’s basically Washington in a nutshell. But she’s welcome to her opinion.” (RELATED: HOBBS: By Bowing To Gender ‘Identity,’ The Equality Act Destroys Equal Treatment)

“I think when Hollywood and singers all go political, it sounds in the moment like it is very popular, and we have seen so many times where backfires and blows up,” she continued, referring to when Swift supported the Democratic Senate candidate in Tennessee against Senator Marsha Blackburn.

“Can you give her one answer for why doesn’t the White House support the Equality Act?” asked MacCallum.

“The president and the White House support equality, we don’t support pieces of legislation that have poison pills in it that can harm other people,”‘ Conway responded. “Look at this economy. It’s equally open to everyone. People have job mobility, the deregulation, what’s he’s trying to do, trying to bring peace and prosperity around the world, that’s supposed to help everyone. But when something is named something, it’s not always truly that. And so we have to look at legislation and if she can get her signatures that’s terrific.”

One of the Equality Act’s many such “poison pills” likely includes the fact that it would force male athletes who identify as transgender girls to be included on girls’ sports teams.