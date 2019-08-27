Lane Kiffin Says FAU Is Playing Ohio State For The ‘Money’

FAU football coach Lane Kiffin had a very blunt answer for why his team is playing Ohio State to open the season.

The Owls are traveling to Columbus to play the Buckeyes on Saturday, and they're extremely heavy underdogs.

When recently asked by Andy Slater why his team was playing the game, Kiffin responded with simply saying, “Money.”

This is just another example of why Kiffin is the best. A lot of coaches would probably have tried to play the spin zone and talked about some really dumb reason like competition or something along those lines.

There’s only two reasons for a program like FAU to play the Buckeyes. One reason is for exposure and the other is for a fat paycheck.

Anybody who pretends otherwise is either ignorant or just straight up lying.

Here’s the crazy thing about this game between FAU and Ohio State, I might actually take Lane Kiffin’s guys and the points.

I’m seeing spreads bouncing between +27 and +28 for the Owls. OSU is breaking in Justin Fields in his first game with the program, Kiffin is a solid coach and four touchdowns seems a bit much.

I might have to roll the dice here and throw a little money down on FAU.

It sure would be something wild of the Owls pulled off an upset. There’s no question at all it’d be one of the biggest upsets in recent college football memory.

I doubt it’ll happen, but you never know. Either way, this game will be must watch football with Kiffin on the sidelines and Fields under center for the Buckeyes.

Can’t wait! You can catch it at noon EST on Fox.