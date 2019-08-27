Report: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Star Leslie Jones Won’t Be Back For Season 45

“Saturday Night Live” star Leslie Jones reportedly has decided to leave the late-night sketch show after five seasons and won’t be back for season 45.

The 51-year-old comedian has decided to not return to the Lorne Michael-produced comedy show and instead will focus on upcoming projects that include a Netflix comedy special and being part of the sequel of “Coming To America,” sources told the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Hackers Release Leslie Jones’s Nude Photos, Passport, License On Her Personal Website)

Other sources told Page Six that, “Leslie [Jones] has chosen to depart as she has several upcoming projects in the works — and she thought it was the right time to go.” (RELATED: Hillary Clinton Tweets Her Support For Leslie Jones After Her Nude Photos Were Leaked)

Jones officially became a part of “SNL” cast in 2014 after first being signed on as writer and later appearing several times during the “Weekend Update” segments.

Other screen credits include “Ghostbusters” and she recently voiced a character for “Angry Birds Movie 2.”

Despite Jones’ departure, there was good news about the 45th season, including that fan favorite Kate McKinnon has reportedly signed a new deal and will return for the upcoming season.

“Saturday Night Live” kicks off September 28 with host Woody Harrelson.