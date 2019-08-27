Linda Sarsour Claims That Pro-Israel ‘Zionists’ Marched With The KKK

Palestinian-American activist and Women’s March organizer Linda Sarsour made the utterly baseless claim that pro-Israel “Zionists” marched with the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) in North Carolina this year in a recent social media post.

Over the weekend, a tiny group of white supremacists wearing KKK robes and holding Confederate flags protested in front of the Hillsborough, North Carolina courthouse, CBS17 reports.

“I spoke in Hillsborough, NC in March of this year and not only were they also there holding confederate flags, they were joined by right wing Zionists carrying Israeli flags. So disgusting,” Sarsour wrote in a tweet Saturday.

I spoke in Hillsborough, NC in March of this year and not only were they also there holding confederate flags, they were joined by right wing Zionists carrying Israeli flags. So disgusting. https://t.co/zb1lfUYdEI — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) August 25, 2019

However, this claim has zero basis in fact, as many Twitter users pointed out. David Bernstein, a professor at George Mason University, responded to Sarsour, stating that there is no evidence of KKK involvement in the demonstrations against her last month.

And btw, she’s lying. Contemporary news coverage makes no mention of Confederate flags, much less KKK demonstrators. https://t.co/OcBekkJado https://t.co/S42USt5q8p — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) August 25, 2019

Bernstein posted a photo of the demonstrations, which showed protesters holding American flags, Betsy Ross flags, Gadsden flags, and Israeli flags. However, the photos do not show any Confederate flags or KKK supporters.

I’m sure this is the scene she’s referring to. Note that there are no Klansmen here, and no Confederate flags. pic.twitter.com/QADqjoIyJD — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) August 25, 2019

The activist responded to Bernstein Monday evening, posting more photos from the protests, but none of the photos proved her claim about the KKK marching with Israel supporters.

“I know, you don’t want to believe it, but it’s true. When I was in Hillsborough, NC I was protested by local racists. That’s just the facts. It was reported on too. Here are some photos that are worth a 1000 words,” she said.

“They may change costumes, but their message is consistent,” she said, equating the Klan and pro-Israel Americans.

@ProfDBernstein, I know you seem like the Mr. Know It All Guy, but here are the photos of folks that right wing Zionists were hanging out with. Sorry to crush your commentary. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) August 26, 2019

Another video from the same day, posted on Facebook by a man named Terence Muhammed, shows footage from the day, and once again, shows no KKK members in the protest.

Sarsour has been repeatedly accused of anti-Semitism due to her rhetoric on Israel and Jewish-Americans. (RELATED: Women’s March Organizer Recently Met Ex-Hamas Operative, Has Family Ties To Terror Group)

During the Women’s March in January, she expressed support for the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

Big cheer just now when Linda Sarsour promoted the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) of Israel. The anti-Semitism is strong at today’s Women’s March. pic.twitter.com/E12ZfKueNX — Joshua Robbin Marks (@JoshMarks78) January 19, 2019

She has also blamed the “Jewish media” for unflattering coverage of her.