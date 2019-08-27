Miami OC Dan Enos Says He’s ‘Disappointed’ In Quarterback Jarren Williams After Florida Loss

Miami Hurricanes offensive coordinator Dan Enos doesn’t sound too pleased with freshman quarterback Jarren Williams.

Williams, who beat out Tate Martell for the starting job, and the Canes lost to the Florida Gators Saturday night to open the season. Usually, criticism is done behind closed doors. Enos didn’t get that message. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He said the following in part when discussing Williams, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel on Monday:

The first thing is, basically, I grade the guys on either you played well enough for us to win or you didn’t. And he did not. He did not play well enough for us to win the football game. That’s first and foremost. We left a lot of plays on the field. Jarren left a lot of plays on the field. I was very, very disappointed from that standpoint.

This is such a clown move from Enos. One of the number one rules in sports is that you praise publicly, and you criticize in private.

What you don’t do is rush to the media to flame out your freshman quarterback. That should be obvious to Enos, but apparently not all college coaches are caught up to speed.

I don’t even care about the Hurricanes, and I’m upset on Williams’ behalf. Imagine having your coach go out there and tell the world he’s disappointed in your play.

It’s beyond unacceptable. It’s downright embarrassing for Miami and the entire coaching staff.

Enos should honestly be embarrassed with himself. What a disgraceful move from such an iconic program. If I was Manny Diaz, I would bring him in my office and rip him to shreds.

If you want to criticize some in private, have at it. Once the cameras go on, you have to be a united front. It’s that simple.

Enos should take a moment to recognize what he’s doing is incredibly stupid and likely to do much more damage than good.