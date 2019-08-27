Michael Moore Predicts The NFL ‘Won’t Even Exist’ By 2050 Following Andrew Luck’s Retirement

Michael Moore’s predicts the National Football League “won’t even exist” by 2050 while he praised former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, following the Luck’s announcement that he was retiring from the game.

“Kudos to 29-yr old QB Andrew Luck for quitting the NFL,” the 65-year-old filmmaker tweeted Monday to his millions of followers, per Breitbart.com. “He [Luck] said his health & happiness were more important than the half-billion dollars he gave up.” (RELATED:Robert Mueller Struggles To Answer Questions About His Team’s Political Bias)

“No parent I know let’s their son play football so his head can be repeatedly bludgeoned,” he added. “By 2050, this ‘game’ won’t even exist.” (RELATED: Michael Moore: ‘F**k Hope, Seriously, F**k Hope,’ Trump Will Be ‘The Last President’)

It comes after the Indianapolis Colts QB announced Saturday that he was walking away from the game ahead of the 2019-2020 football season after being a part of the league for seven seasons.

The most interesting aspect of Andrew Luck’s words on his retirement last night is that what he was describing was so much more mental than physical pic.twitter.com/GcsV9VbJCW — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 25, 2019

“I’m in pain, I’m still in pain. It’s been four years of this pain, rehab cycle,” Luck shared during a press conference. “It’s a myriad of issues — calf strain, posterior ankle impingement, high ankle sprain. Part of my journey going forward will be figuring out how to feel better.”

The documentary filmmaker has expressed his dislike of the league before. Most notably, when he called NFL owners “racist [to] its core” over not hiring Colin Kaepernick.

“The NFL ownership is racist [to] its core,” Moore tweeted. “It’s an odd business model considering its black people who make them rich. Their fear of Kaepernick has this [week] led [to] them hiring only white coaches. “Keep it white if we are to maintain control!” This guy nails it.”