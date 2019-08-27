Michigan And Ohio State Could Be Forced To Play 9:00 A.M. Games Against PAC-12 Teams

Michigan and Ohio State could be on the verge of getting absolutely hosed in some upcoming games against PAC-12 opponents.

The PAC-12 is kicking around the idea of starting football games at 9:00 a.m., and it’s one of the dumbest ideas I’ve ever heard of. Now, it might impact the two Big 10 programs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

John Ourand wrote the following Monday for Sports Business Daily:

The most likely matchups next season could involve non-conference games that include Big Ten schools that already would have been established in that window this season. Washington hosts Michigan in Week 1 in 2020, while Oregon hosts Ohio State in Week 2. I would expect Fox to push for one of those matchups to be the Pac-12’s first 9:00am local time kickoff.

Michigan and Ohio State should refuse to get on the plane if they’re going to be forced to play at 9:00 in the morning. Screw that noise.

If the PAC-12 wants to make bonehead decisions, then that’s on them. I think it’s stupid, but I’m not going to stop them.

However, the moment they try dragging the B1G into there nonsense, then it all changes.

Yes, I understand the games wouldn’t be starting at 9:00 a.m. in the Midwest, but that’s not the point. We can’t allow the PAC-12 to ever force B1G teams to play morning games.

We just can’t allow it. Can’t allow it to happen!

If the PAC-12 schedules those games in the morning, then the Big 10 should do everything in its power to stop it, and that includes just not showing up.

Michigan and Ohio State are both premier programs. Premier programs don’t participate in stupid PAC-12 antics.

Again, if the PAC-12 wants to be stupid all by themselves, then we should let them. The moment they want to drag down America’s best conference, then we have a real problem on our hands.